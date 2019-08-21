Indian air chief exposes his force weakness

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air force is still flying 44-year-old MiG-21 fighter jets when no one even drives cars that old, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said Tuesday as reported by Indian media. "We are still flying MiG-21 which is 44 year old but nobody driving cars of that vintage," Air Chief Dhanoa said, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by his side. He was speaking at a seminar on modernisation and indigenisation of the Indian Air Force. The Air Chief said the basic version of the Russian fighter jet would be phased out this year. "Hopefully, I will fly the last sortie in September, subject to visibility," he said. The aircraft had been in service for decades because of the overhauling using Indian-made components. "Over 95 per cent of components required in overhauling is made in India. The Russians are not flying the MiG but we are because we have overhaul facilities," said Air Chief BS Dhanoa. The jet flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the pilot captured by Pakistan, was an upgraded variant called the MiG-21 Bison.