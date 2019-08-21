Befitting response: Pakistan shoots dead 6 Indian soldiers at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan shot dead six Indian soldiers in a "befitting response" to New Delhi's ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), the Army’s media wing said Tuesday. In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the ceasefire violations occurred in the Tatta Pani Sector at the LoC. "Indian fire had martyred 3 civilians including 7 years old boy," it noted. The ISPR further said: "Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts. 6 Indian soldiers including an officer killed, many injured. 2 bunkers destroyed." India's firing and ceasefire violations have notably increased in frequency, with at least five Pakistanis, including two civilians, martyred by New Delhi's unprovoked firing at the LoC last week. Meanwhile, Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Dr Muhammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on August 18 in Hot Spring and Chirikot sectors of the LoC.

As a result of this unprovoked ceasefire violation, a seven-year-old boy Saddam was martyred. Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the working boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Councils resolutions.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary had continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons, which was continuing. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations, the Foreign Office said.

It said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. “The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” it added.