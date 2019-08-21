Atiq emerges top contender in Jinnah Golf

LAHORE: Atiqur Rehman of Karachi Golf Club showed reliable and enduring golfing skills to surface as the top contender at the end of the second round of the second Jinnah Golf Development Tour in progress at the PAF Airmen Golf Course.

He demonstrated the touch of a champion and with two rounds scores of 72 and 74. He has a two rounds aggregate of 146 and is ahead of 89 contenders.Others in line for top honours are Arshed Rasheed (Karachi) and his aggregate score for two rounds is 147. M. Rizwan of Lahore Gymkhana is also placed at the two days aggregate score of 147. Both these aspirants are one stroke behind the leader and seek to come up with an enviable performance on the final day (Wednesday) to prevail over the leader and other strong contenders like Sunny Masih and Shahbaz Masih who are having an aggregate score of 148.