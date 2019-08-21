close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
August 21, 2019

Samirbags singles crown in USTA event

Sports

August 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Samir Iftikhar bagged the men's singles title of USTA $20,000 El Paso Tennis Tournament title at the Elpaso Tennis Club (Texas).

n the final Samir, who was the top seed for the tournament, beat second seed Theodore McDonald of USA 6-3, 4-1 (retd). McDonald got hurt during the second set and had to retire, while Samir was already 4-1 up.

Earlier, in the semifinal, Samir outclassed fourth seed Alejandro Hayen of USA 6-0, 6-1. Samir was in fine touch during the tournament dropping only 11 games in total, throughout the event.

Meanwhile, Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF, and the PTF Management congratulated Samir on his victory and good performance during the tournament. The PTF president also wished Samir good luck for future events and hoped that Samir would continue to win laurels for Pakistan.

