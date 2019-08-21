close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
AFP
August 21, 2019

France makes four changes

Sports

AFP
August 21, 2019

NICE, France: France have made four changes for their second World Cup warm-up match against Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday with captain Guilhem Guirado returning to the side after injury. Following Saturday’s 32-3 win over Scotland in Nice, head coach Jacques Brunel also brings in lock Felix Lambey, backrower Arthur Iturria and fullback Thomas Ramos. Brunel named the team 48 hours in advance “to allow for best possible preparations time for the match,” according to a statement from the team management.

