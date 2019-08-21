Dar Academy edge past Holland’s Breda

LAHORE: Dar Hockey Academy (DHA) edges past Breda 3-2 in a tough match in Holland. According to information available here DHA, now on tour of Holland, had to work hard in overcoming their rivals. Breda who were trailing 2-3 earned a penalty corner in the last minute of the match. Flicker’s strong push had beaten custodian Waqar Younis but the line stopper Wasim Akram miraculously pulled the ball out. It was Pakistani colts’ toughest assignment thus far. Dar Academy, however, dominated the exchanges most of the time. Earlier Ali Aziz put DHA in the lead in the 10th minute. The hosts levelled the score through penalty corner converted by Luc Bogers. Only three minutes into the second half Breda had their second penalty corner but Waqar Younis with a majestic leap, palmed the ball out. The resulting long corner was quickly taken and Floris Verhijen at the top of the circle put his team ahead in a flash. DHA’s first penalty corner saw the ball move around in the circle before Murtaza Yaqoob, standing close to the left pole, tapped it in make it 2-2. Hence, it was all to play for in the last quarter. Scorers for DHA were Ali Aziz, Murtaza Yaqoob and Adnan For Breda the scorers were Luc Bogers and Floris Verhijen.