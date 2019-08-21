close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

National cricket camp begins

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan’s pre-season cricket training-camp started on Tuesday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the supervision of former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq. Eighteen players reported to camp which will conclude on September 7. The camp is being organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to achieve the objective of enhancing players fitness and endurance ahead of Pakistan’s coming assignment of two-Test series of the ICC championship against Sri Lanka at home. On Tuesday the players who reported for the camp were Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Shaan Masood, M Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Wahab Riaz, Abid Ali, Rahat Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zafar Gohar, Bilal Asif, Asif Ali and Mir Hamza.­

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports