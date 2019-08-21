National cricket camp begins

LAHORE: Pakistan’s pre-season cricket training-camp started on Tuesday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the supervision of former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq. Eighteen players reported to camp which will conclude on September 7. The camp is being organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to achieve the objective of enhancing players fitness and endurance ahead of Pakistan’s coming assignment of two-Test series of the ICC championship against Sri Lanka at home. On Tuesday the players who reported for the camp were Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Shaan Masood, M Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Wahab Riaz, Abid Ali, Rahat Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zafar Gohar, Bilal Asif, Asif Ali and Mir Hamza.­