Dananjaya, Williamson reported for suspect action

COLOMBO: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya have been reported for suspect action, following the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, which took place from August 14-18 in Galle. The match officials’ report, which was handed over to the management of both teams, cited concerns about the legality of the bowling actions of both the players. The duo will now have to undergo testing within 14 days from the reporting date i.e August 18. However, till the time the results of the tests are known, both the players will be allowed to continue bowling. While Dananjaya had a huge role to play with his bowling in Sri Lanka’s win, picking up a fifer in the first innings, Williamson bowled only three overs of his part time offbreak. Both the players have been called for illegal action earlier in their careers as well. Williamson was banned in July 2014 while Dananjaya in December 2018.