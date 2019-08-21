Salah U-turn on teammate’s harassment scandal divides Egyptians

CAIRO: Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reignited heated views about a harassment scandal involving his national team-mate Amr Warda in a CNN interview which aired Monday. After Salah sent controversial tweets that demanded the disgraced Warda be given a “second chance” during this year’s Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt, Salah directly addressed his revised stance. “What I meant to say is that (sexual harassment) happened before and is happening now. He has to get treatment or rehabilitation just to make sure that it is not going to happen again,” Salah told CNN. Warda was kicked out of Egypt’s squad over multiple claims of sexual misconduct that surfaced online in June but was reinstated at the request of his team-mates. Salah denied having a role in Warda rejoining the team. His wide-ranging interview, which also took shots at Egypt’s football federation, attracted both supportive and critical reactions. One Egyptian tweeted “Salah is lying... he did have a direct role in bringing Warda back to the team.