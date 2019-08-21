Hino joins Toulouse as WC cover

TOULOUSE, France: French champions Toulouse have brought in hooker Takeshi Hino from Japanese outfit Yamaha Jubilo as short-term cover during the upcoming rugby World Cup.

Hino, 29, ranked number four hooker in Japan and out of the running for the Japanese World Cup squad, will make his debut in the opening Top 14 game against Bordeaux on Saturday, his new club announced. Toulouse are struggling for cover at hooker after recently losing Guillaume Marchand with a broken cheek and his brother Julien with knee ligament damage. They will also lose Peato Mauvaka who has been called up to France’s World Cup squad. And new signing Jacobus Visagie from the Bulls in South Africa has yet to get a visa. Hino’s arrival follows the signing of a partnership accord between the two clubs whereby Toulouse, missing several star players on duty with France, can bring in Yamaha Jubilo players to fill the gaps during the September 30-November 2 World Cup.