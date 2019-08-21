PCB finalises three-memberpanel to pick provincial teams

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised a three-member panel of former cricketers to select provincial association teams for the forthcoming Quaid-i-Azam Trophy and Grade II cricket.

The panel includes Misbah-ul-Haq, Nadeem Khan and Rashid Latif. The committee will hold its first meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.Following meetings, teams for both first class and back up cricket will be announced next week.

Rashid Latif, one of the premier panel members, when approached, said he had just arrived from a foreign trip and would be needing couple of days to look into details. “Give me couple of days and I will be in a position to say something on the new assignment. My first impression however is that we have to select two teams-the best sixteen for First class cricket and the rest of sixteen for Grade II. However, I have to look into the available lists. I will make sure that all deserving players names are there.”

“We all need to see a highly competitive and strong domestic cricket structure, in which there should be cut-throat competition. This is the only way we will be able to narrow the gap with international cricket and, in this relation, selection of players and team combinations is a critical element to that objective. “Pakistan boasts some very exciting and talented cricketers and we will try our best to provide a good and equal balance across all sides so that every match counts and each performance is valued.”

The independent panel will finalise 32 players for each association – who will be offered domestic contracts by the PCB for a 12-month period – and recommend names of the captains for the first and second XIs. The cricket associations will participate in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy first-class competition, National T20 Cup and Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament. The 2019-20 season will run from September 12 to April 24.