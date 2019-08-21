WBSC instructor arrives to supervise coaching clinic

KARACHI: World Softball Baseball Confederation (WBSC) senior instructor Michael Alan Renney on Tuesday landed here to supervise Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic which will be held here from August 22 to 24.

Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) secretary Asif Azeem, Vice President Zeeshan Merchant and other officials received Renney at Jinnah International Airport.Renney is a seasoned coaching instructor, having 35 years of experience. He has conducted coaching clinics in 52 countries during his career.

Renney also met Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani on Tuesday. Shalwani thanked Renney and praised SFP for hosting the mentioned coaching clinic. He said that it would help Pakistan coaches get world-class training at their own backyard.

“It is definitely a big achievement for SFP to host an international level coaching course in Pakistan. WBSC and Softball Asia should also be praised for making it to possible for Pakistan to host such a big event,” he said.

Shalwani added that Pakistan has immense talent in sports and if their players and officials including coaches get such opportunities then Pakistan can also achieve milestones in all sports.

He further said that he is proud that such an international event is being hosted by Karachi, adding, he would do his best to establish first softball stadium in the provincial metropolis soon. He added that international coaches from Malaysia Hanfia Bin Mohammad and Noor Hajar Hameed would arrive on Wednesday to attend the clinic.WBSC General Secretary Beng Choo Low would also come to Karachi to attend the closing ceremony of the coaching clinic.