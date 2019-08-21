French model tycoon at heartof Epstein scandal accusations

PARIS: A formerly powerful French modelling tycoon has emerged as a key figure in the scandal surrounding US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in jail while facing charges of sexually trafficking minors.

Jean-Luc Brunel, regarded as a close friend and ally of the disgraced US financier, has been accused in court documents of procuring young girls for Epstein, as well as of rape.He has in the past unequivocally denied the accusations. The model scout, an influential figure in the industry, has always been a low-profile figure and like some other former Epstein allies vanished after the financier was charged in early July. Brunel has issued no comment over the latest events, but in a statement in 2015 that itself broke years of silence he vehemently denied involvement, “directly or indirectly”, in Epstein´s crimes. Jailed ahead of a trial, Epstein was found hanged in his cell on August 10 after being linked to a string of sordid abuses involving underage girls at both his Palm Beach home and on his private island in the Caribbean.

But there have been allegations that some abuses may also have taken place in Paris at Epstein´s sumptuous apartment on Avenue Foch near the Champs-Elysees. Calls are growing in France for an investigation into what went on behind the walls of the apartment, which was frequented by Brunel. “It is up to investigators... to shed light on the use of this apartment which was owned by Mr Epstein,” said Innocence in Danger, a French NGO working to protect children against sexual violence, urging Paris prosecutors to investigate. Two French government ministers have also demanded action, saying the US inquiry had exposed links with France that needed investigating. So far, prosecutors have said they are carrying out an initial analysis before making a decision over launching a probe.

Epstein, who at one time counted Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Britain´s Prince Andrew among this friends, was accused of recruiting young girls to administer massages which frequently led to abuse and even rape. His address book, which was made public in 2015 through the Gawker website, included dozens of names listed under “massages”, some 30 of which were in France. Now in his 70s, Brunel began his career as a model scout who in 1978 was involved in setting up the prestigious Karin Models agency.