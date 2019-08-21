New James Bond film title ‘No Time To Die’

LONDON: The next James Bond film starring Daniel Craig as 007 will be called “No Time To Die” and released in April 2020, the storied franchise announced on Tuesday.

Filming of the 25th cinematic instalment of the British spy saga is already underway, but has been beset by problems. An explosion at Britain´s Pinewood Studios in June rocked one of the film sets, causing damage to the stage and one minor injury. The Sun newspaper said a triple blast hit the set after a stunt went wrong, taking off part of the roof and several wall panels.