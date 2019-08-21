close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 21, 2019

New James Bond film title ‘No Time To Die’

World

AFP
August 21, 2019

LONDON: The next James Bond film starring Daniel Craig as 007 will be called “No Time To Die” and released in April 2020, the storied franchise announced on Tuesday.

Filming of the 25th cinematic instalment of the British spy saga is already underway, but has been beset by problems. An explosion at Britain´s Pinewood Studios in June rocked one of the film sets, causing damage to the stage and one minor injury. The Sun newspaper said a triple blast hit the set after a stunt went wrong, taking off part of the roof and several wall panels.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World