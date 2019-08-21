close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
Newsdesk
August 21, 2019

Saudi women can approve their kids to travel abroad

World

August 21, 2019

RIYADH: Saudi mothers will be able to apply for passports for children in their custody and approve travel abroad under new guidelines that represent a further chipping away of exclusive male power in the conservative Islamic kingdom.

The changes, detailed on the website of Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports on Monday, spell out how a major policy change earlier this month — which allowed women

over 21 to leave the country without a male relative's permission from the

end of August — will work in practice.

Saudi women's rights activists have campaigned for years against the kingdom's guardianship system, which rendered women legal dependents of a male relative throughout their lives — typically a father or husband, but sometimes a brother or son.

The requirement that women get guardian approval to travel was the most visible manifestation of the system and had led to some women taking desperate measures to flee the country.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has put loosening social restrictions at the heart of his economic transformation plan for Saudi Arabia, which relies on diversifying away from oil and attracting foreign investment.

