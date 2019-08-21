China warns on IS revival in Syria

GENEVA: China´s Syria envoy said Tuesday that “terrorist organisations” including the Islamic State (IS) group are being revived in the war-ravaged country, urging the international community not to ignore the “early warning” signs.

Xie Xiaoyan, Beijing´s pointman for the Syrian conflict, made the comments after meeting in Geneva with the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir O. Pedersen.“There is now a danger of terrorist organisations like ISIS being revived,” Xie told reporters, using another acronym for IS. “The international community should pay attention.

IS overran large parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a “caliphate” there, but offensives in both countries reclaimed the territory. Xie´s Geneva visit came as concern mounts over a possible major offensive by President Bashar al-Assad´s forces on Idlib, a jihadist-run area in the northwest which is the last major opposition stronghold in Syria.

The UN has warned that an assault on Idlib could trigger a humanitarian catastrophe. Idlib has for several years served as a reception zone for those escaping government advances elsewhere in the country, who now number in their hundreds of thousands.

Today they have nowhere to run in case of a full assault on Idlib. Asked about Beijing´s position on a prospective of such an assault and the humanitarian fallout, Xie described the issue as “very complicated”.

“We all know that this is the last stronghold of some of the terrorist organisations... so this is an issue that needs to be dealt with,” he said. “The fight against terrorism is not finished yet. Since January, Idlib has been administered by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance, which is led by jihadists from Syria´s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Syrian army poised to take key town after rebel withdrawals: Syrian government forces look set to recover a strategic town that has been in rebel hands since 2014 in a major Russian-backed offensive into the opposition’s last major stronghold.

An organization that monitors the war and a pro-Damascus military source said insurgents had withdrawn from Khan Sheikhoun overnight, though the main insurgent group in the area said rebels still held part of the town and fighting continued.

Capturing Khan Sheikhoun would be an important gain for President Bashar al-Assad into the northwestern region where his bid to recover “every inch” of Syria has run into complications including Turkish forces on the ground.

Syrian state media, in a broadcast from near the town, reported that government forces had widened their control including by seizing a highway running through Khan Sheikhoun, which was targeted in a sarin poison gas attack in 2017. The pro-Damascus military source told media that town was under army control after the rebels were caught in a pincer movement and fled.