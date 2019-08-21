Brazil bus hijacker shot dead by police

RIO DE JANEIRO: A gunman holding a busload of passengers made hostage in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday was shot dead by police, officials said, ending the hours-long hijacking.

Dozens of people were trapped on the bus after it was commandeered by the gunman on a heavily transited bridge connecting Rio with the neighboring city of Niteroi. At least six people — four women and two men — were freed. Around 31 people had remained on the bus throughout the terrifying ordeal. Heavily armed police including military and snipers had surrounded the bus as they negotiated with the gunman, who G1 news reported had been armed with a gun, a tazer and gasoline. “This is the police that we want to see,” a military police spokesman told local media. “It was necessary for the sniper to neutralize (the hijacker) and save people on the bus. “He (hijacker) died at the scene.” None of the hostages were injured, police said.A live broadcast of the situation showed several ambulances parked near the bus, receiving hostages as they were released. The gunman reportedly boarded the Rio-bound bus at 5:30 am (0830 GMT) and began threatening passengers.Around four hours later a sniper shot dead the hijacker.