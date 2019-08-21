KMU takes part in monsoon tree plantation campaign

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid on Tuesday inaugurated Prime Minister’s “Plant for Pakistan” monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the main campus of the university. He was accompanied by Pro-VC Prof Dr Jawad Ahmad, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, deans, heads of various institutions, faculty and administration staff, said a press release.

Dr Arshad Javaid said trees could contribute to the improved environment by providing oxygen, conserving soil and supporting the wildlife. He said that the tree plantation campaign is launched just before the onset of the monsoon so that the saplings can get plenty of water to grow smoothly. The vice-chancellor said plants will be planted in all campuses of the university during this week-long campaign. “The purpose is to encourage the faculty, admin staff and especially students to collectively plant trees with a national cause and spirit,” he added.