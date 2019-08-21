close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
August 21, 2019

CS vows to eradicate polio from KP despite challenges

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 21, 2019

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Saleem Khan on Tuesday said that polio eradication was the top priority of the government and vowed to stamp out the crippling diseases from the region with concerted efforts at all levels.

He said this in his visit to the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) here. Coordinator EOC Kamran Afridi and representatives of EPI, teams lead N Stop, WHO, UNICEF and BMGF were present on the occasion.

The chief secretary underscored the need for a comprehensive strategy to address field challenges and motivate workers to achieve the goal of the polio-free region. Significant achievements have been made in polio eradication, he said, adding, dedicated efforts were required to sustain the laurels and reach the finishing line.

Saleem Khan also paid rich tributes to polio workers, saying that nation would not forget the invaluable sacrifices of the polio workers and security personnel who embraced martyrdom in the line of their duty.

Earlier, the top provincial bureaucrat was briefed by EOC coordinator about the role of provincial EOC for being the apex oversight, management, coordination and implementation body at the provincial level.

On the preparations of the upcoming campaigns, challenges and strategies for the low transmission season, Kamran Afridi said revamped communications and operational strategy was chalked out to address the current challenges in the field and create community demand for vaccination.

Kamran Afridi said that parental refusal was the biggest programmatic challenge and every effort had been made in the revamped communication strategy to convince parents of getting their children vaccinated in every campaign.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar