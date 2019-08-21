close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

Army soldier body fished out of Indus River

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

MANSEHRA: The body of an army soldier, who had drowned along with three colleagues, was fished out from the Indus River in Torghar on Tuesday. An army captain and three sepoys drowned in Indus River in Upper Kohistan earlier this month after an ambulance had skidded off the road and plunged into the river. The ambulance was part of an army convoy. The locals fished out the body of one of the sepoys from Indus River and shifted it to the civil hospital in Darband. According to hospital sources, the body was received by Major Ahsan. It was shifted to the CMH in Abbottabad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar