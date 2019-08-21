Army soldier body fished out of Indus River

MANSEHRA: The body of an army soldier, who had drowned along with three colleagues, was fished out from the Indus River in Torghar on Tuesday. An army captain and three sepoys drowned in Indus River in Upper Kohistan earlier this month after an ambulance had skidded off the road and plunged into the river. The ambulance was part of an army convoy. The locals fished out the body of one of the sepoys from Indus River and shifted it to the civil hospital in Darband. According to hospital sources, the body was received by Major Ahsan. It was shifted to the CMH in Abbottabad.