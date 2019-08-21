LG minister launches tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai inaugurated the “Plant for Pakistan” drive by planting trees in Shahi Bagh here on Tuesday.

“Peshawar Development Authority will plant 2.7 million plants, flowers and shrubs during this season,” he told a gathering on the occasion. The minister appreciated TMAs, WSSP’s and development authorities for making proper arrangements on Eidul Azha. “Clean KP is my dream. And the campaign is in full swing and I am monitoring it. I will visit different areas of the province to inspect this campaign,” he added. The minister appealed to the citizens to put garbage on the designated spots and those who put garbage at the undesignated places would face action. “We are also planning to increase the WSSP’s jurisdiction area,” he said, adding, the Water and Sanitation Services Company Peshawar disposed of 85pc of garbage daily.