Wed Aug 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

Rs10 raise in metro bus fare approved

Lahore

August 21, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has given approval for increasing the fare of Lahore and Rawalpindi metro buses by Rs10.

The Cabinet Division has informed the Punjab Mass Transit Authority of the increase in fares and the order would be implemented after a notification is issued. The new fare for Lahore and Rawalpindi metro buses will be Rs30.

In July, the Mass Transit Authority had requested the Provincial Cabinet to increase the fares. The government had agreed to the increase in fares, but the new rates had not been approved by the cabinet.

The federal government has already decided to do away with the subsidy on the bus service. In May, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that substantial subsidies were creating a burden on the economy.

Cop wounded: A policeman was shot at and wounded by his opponents in the Haer police area on Tuesday. The victim's father was also killed over enmity one month back. Police have collected evidences from the crime scene. Further investigation is underway.

