AFP
August 21, 2019

Smith decision a ‘no brainer’: Langer

Sports

AFP
August 21, 2019

LONDON: Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test beginning on Thursday after suffering concussion, a decision which coach Justin Langer said was a “no brainer”.

“When we followed the protocols he was probably a couple of days off being fit to be selected,” said Langer at a press conference. “It was really a no-brainer. He felt a bit better yesterday but he’s not going to have enough time to tick off everything he’s got to do.”

Langer, who replaced Darren Lehmann as coach when the latter resigned following the ball-tampering scandal that blew up on the tour of South Africa in 2018, said losing Smith was as big a blow as England losing leading wicket taker Jimmy Anderson in the first Test.

“It’s not unlike England losing James Anderson. He’s arguably their best bowler and we’re going to lose arguably our best batsman for this Test match,” said Langer. “It is always a blow. No doubt about that. When you take your best players out it always has an impact. “We have to make sure our senior players and the younger guys step up and fill what are almost unfillable shoes because he’s the best player in the world.”

