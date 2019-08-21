close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
August 21, 2019

Why we lag

Newspost

 
This refers to the editorial ‘Water as a weapon’ (Aug 20). I think our nation has some psychological problem, a cynical mindset and cannot turn challenge into an opportunity.

Water, being indispensable for humans, is a precious commodity but we pay scant regard to it. There is no reason why can’t we built reservoirs and canals for storing/accumulating and distributing rain water and surplus water released by India during the flood season. All this bountiful water is going waste instead of being harnessed for productive use. Let us do some introspection and think why we are lagging behind India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Malaysia etc economically and technologically. Are we not intellectually bankrupt?

Arif Majeed

Karachi

