close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 21, 2019

Expensive Pakistan

Newspost

 
August 21, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Price hikes’ (August 20) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. Since the PTI government came into power, the rate of inflation has been increasing rapidly in the country instead of decreasing. Prime Minister Imran Khan promised that he would make a ‘new’ Pakistan but we did not understand him.

I request the ruling government to find another alternative to bring the economy of the country on the right track instead of raising inflation in the country. We need a new Pakistan not an expensive one.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Absor

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost