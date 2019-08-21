Expensive Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘Price hikes’ (August 20) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. Since the PTI government came into power, the rate of inflation has been increasing rapidly in the country instead of decreasing. Prime Minister Imran Khan promised that he would make a ‘new’ Pakistan but we did not understand him.
I request the ruling government to find another alternative to bring the economy of the country on the right track instead of raising inflation in the country. We need a new Pakistan not an expensive one.
Bakhtiyar Phullan
Absor
