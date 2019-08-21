Expensive Pakistan

This refers to the letter ‘Price hikes’ (August 20) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. Since the PTI government came into power, the rate of inflation has been increasing rapidly in the country instead of decreasing. Prime Minister Imran Khan promised that he would make a ‘new’ Pakistan but we did not understand him.

I request the ruling government to find another alternative to bring the economy of the country on the right track instead of raising inflation in the country. We need a new Pakistan not an expensive one.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Absor