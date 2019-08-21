Phone fixed

This refers to the letter ‘No phone’ (August 17, 2019) by M K Farooqi. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the writer. Due to a technical issue, the customer was facing problem in services. However, we are pleased to share that the customer was approached for the redressal of his complaint and is now satisfied with the services. For PTCL, customers are always at the centre of all its activities and we are constantly striving hard to provide better services.

In case of any complaints, PTCL requests the customers to dial its 24-hour Helpline 1218 for timely response. In addition, customers can also go to PTCL’s website www.ptcl.com.pk, PTCL Touch mobile application or social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for further information or queries.

Fariha Tahir Shah

GM Corporate Communication, PTCL

Islamabad