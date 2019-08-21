close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 21, 2019

Phone fixed

Newspost

 
August 21, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘No phone’ (August 17, 2019) by M K Farooqi. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the writer. Due to a technical issue, the customer was facing problem in services. However, we are pleased to share that the customer was approached for the redressal of his complaint and is now satisfied with the services. For PTCL, customers are always at the centre of all its activities and we are constantly striving hard to provide better services.

In case of any complaints, PTCL requests the customers to dial its 24-hour Helpline 1218 for timely response. In addition, customers can also go to PTCL’s website www.ptcl.com.pk, PTCL Touch mobile application or social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for further information or queries.

Fariha Tahir Shah

GM Corporate Communication, PTCL

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost