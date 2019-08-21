Motorway tags

It was advertises with great zeal and enthusiasm that an ‘e-tag’ would be enforced from a certain date and no vehicle without such tag would be allowed to enter the Motorway. All good citizens obeyed the instructions and did the needful as advised before the due date. However, to their utter disappointment, the instructions were not enforced and all those with and without the e-tag are unfortunately sailing in the same boat while negotiating the toll plaza

In my humble opinion the e-tag has many advantages. Apart from facilitating the motorist, it is also a security check as number plates and time of entry and exit of all vehicles are recorded for any future requirement. In view of the forgoing, it is humbly requested to the authority concerned to strictly impose the e-tag system not only on the motorway but all over the country.

Col (r) Faqir Tariq Masood

Peshawar