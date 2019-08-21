Mayor asks people of Karachi to stop paying taxes to Sindh govt

KARACHI: Talking to the media, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar asked the people of Karachi to stop paying their taxes to the Sindh government. He said that the citizens of the city pay Rs350 billion in taxes but their problems are not addressed by anyone. He advised the residents of Karachi to launch peaceful protests across the city so that the basic problems could be highlighted and resolved. He pointed out that the streets are littered with heaps of garbage and overflowing sewage.



He said that CM Syed Murad Ali Shah is responsible for all of this because he holds the charge of the chairman of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board as well as the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB).

Akhtar was talking to the media at the launch of a clean-up campaign in Malir Town’s Saudabad area in District Korangi with the collaboration of Bahria Town. The mayor said the campaign they started will result in temporary convenience but it is not a permanent solution. “The water accumulated in the streets is not rainwater but overflowing sewage, and the problem can be solved only when the KWSB and the SSWMB mend their ways.”