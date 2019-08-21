close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 21, 2019

Imran, Modi my good friends, says Trump

Top Story

AFP
August 21, 2019

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump spoke with the prime ministers of India and Pakistan on Monday, urging them to reduce tensions over the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

"Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi of India, and Prime Minister (Imran) Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir," Trump tweeted. "A tough situation, but good conversations!" the president wrote.

On August 5, New Delhiscrapped Article 370 in the Indian constitution that had granted IHK special autonomy. It split the state of Jammu and Kashmir in two and downgraded their status to union territories, sparking a row with Pakistan. Modi´s government also restricted freedom of movement in the region and cut the internet and phone lines.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story