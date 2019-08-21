PTI to raise teenage girl’s rape, murder case in PA

Showing anger over the Sindh government’s non-serious attitude in the alleged rape and murder case of a 10-year-old girl, Zara Mangi, PTI MPA Sidra Imran on Tuesday said she would raise the issue in the forthcoming session of the provincial assembly. After being missing for several days, the body of Mangi was recovered from the Moriya Fakeer village in Larkana last month, packed in a sack.