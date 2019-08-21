DG Rangers lauds JPMC for serving patients from across Pakistan

Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari visited Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi and praised its administration for running one of the best health facilities in the country where, he said, people from entire Pakistan came to seek medical treatment for various ailments.

A spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said on Tuesday that Maj-General Bukhari along with other senior officials of the force visited the JPMC and attended a briefing on the facilities available at the national centres as well as services being provided to the patients.

Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali briefed the visiting guest about the health facility, the number of beds and its various departments, health facilities available at the medical centre, including a Cyber Knife, a PET Scan, and other radiological services being provided to patients.

Dr Jamali told the DG Rangers that patients from not only all parts of Sindh but also from Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan were seeking medical treatment at the JPMC, as there was no such health facility which was providing such health services free of charge to the patients.

She said patients even from Afghanistan travelled to Karachi to seek medical treatment at the JPMC. She added that they treated such patients on humanitarian grounds after the completion of all formalities.

Praising the services of the JPMC and efforts of its administration for the suffering humanity, the DG Rangers said the JPMC’s role in the health sector was commendable and presented a painting to the executive director of the hospital. The JPMC administration also presented a shield to the visiting guest.