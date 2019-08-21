Five suspects remanded for four days in mob killing case

A judicial magistrate (JM) on Tuesday remanded five people in police custody for four days in the case of a suspected teenage thief who was allegedly beaten to death at the Kokan Society on August 17.

District East JM of the Bahadurabad police sent Daniyal, Zubair, Anas, Shahrukh and Masood on physical remand for investigation as the police claimed they had to question the suspects about the other people involved in the incident.

Seventeen-year-old Rehan was beaten to death this past Saturday by a bungalow owner, Daniyal, his friend, Zubair, and other people in Bahadurabad’s Kokan Society after allegedly being caught stealing valuables from Daniyal’s house.

Daniyal claimed that the boy’s accomplice had managed to escape from the scene. The Ferozabad police arrested the bungalow owner and his friend the same day. The three others were arrested on Monday following the investigation.

Ferozabad SHO Aurangzeb Khattak said the police arrested the suspects with the help of a video clip that went viral on social media, adding that the three could be seen beating up the boy. Khattak said that police experts’ consultation was underway about adding Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the FIR.

The footage of the incident showed Rehan bound to a metallic grill and being interrogated by a mob that also beat him up severely, as several marks of torture were found on his body during his post-mortem examination at the JPMC. Rubbishing the bungalow owner’s claim that Rehan was stealing valuables from his house, the boy’s father said his son had been hired as a butcher during Eidul Azha, and on the ill-fated day he had gone to Daniyal’s house to collect the money he was owed.

The deputy district public prosecutor said section 302 (premeditated murder) had been included in the case on the recommendation of the prosecution. The court sending the suspects on remand sought a progress report from the police on the next hearing on Saturday.

A ruckus was observed in the court as the family of the victim gathered outside the courtroom protesting against the suspects. Sensing the danger, the police escorted the suspects outside safely.