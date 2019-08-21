Sindh govt to upgrade teachers’ training programmes

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said he is working hard to strengthen teachers’ training programmes and institutions so that best teachers could be produced to secure better educational careers of our future generations.

He was presiding over a meeting of school education at CM House on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary School Education Qazi Shahid Parvez, Additional Secretary (development) Aleem Lashari, the chief engineer education works and other officers.

The chief minister said he wanted to focus on teachers’ training programmes. “We have to redesign teachers’ training by introducing new trends and practices in the Third World, particularly in Sri Lanka,” he said and added that a best teachers’ training academy was badly needed.

He directed the education department to constitute a committee to redesign the teachers’ training programme in which apart from theory, practical teaching, way of communication, teaching techniques, methods of dealing with students and parents and ethics should be included. “We have to take benefit from the countries which have achieved the best educational targets,” he said.

The chief minister also approved a revision of the entire content of the textbooks from Class I to Calss VIII. Under the plan, the content of the textbooks would be revised for which a committee of experts, including, publishers, writers and leading educationists from public and private sectors, have been constituted with the task to go through the content and update/overhaul the books as per the latest requirements.

Secretary School Education Qazi Shahid Parvez told the chief minister that work was in progress and would be presented to him within the next three months for approval and would be launched, if approved, from the next academic session that would start on July 1.

The chief minister said that the new content of the textbooks should have attraction for students so that they get themselves involved in reading and comprehension exercises.

He said that there might be colouring schemes, information about IT or latest gadgets etc, but the content must contain values, respect for human rights and animal rights, religious guidance and patriotism. He added that the content of the books may be developed as per the requirement of the grade/class.

Secretary Parvez told the chief minister that there were Rs15 billion 140 ADP schemes under which 2,000 high priority school units would be established by the end of this financial year. He said that 1,400 school buildings were completed last year. The chief minister directed him to process the tendering of purchase of furniture for the schools. The furniture must be of top quality and purchased through a transparent manner, he said.

There was a proposal to invite an international tender for the purchase of furniture, but the chief minister said that well-reputed local firms be given preference. He also directed the department to assess the possibility of purchasing furniture on local level so that it could be made easily.

The chief minister also directed the department to appoint new teachers who could teach science, maths and English in a professional manner. “We have to make our teachers’ training system strong enough, which improves teaching abilities and communication skills of teachers tremendously,” he concluded.