Rupee inches up

The rupee inched up on Tuesday, as dollar selling by exporters outpaced the demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 158.59 against the greenback, compared with Monday’s closing of 158.61 in the interbank market. In the kerb dealings, the rupee traded firmer at 158.90 against the dollar.

“Dollar selling by some exporters and improvement in foreign inflows helped the currency stabilise,” a forex dealer said. “We don’t see a new episode of the rupee depreciation in the near-term. The rupee will trade in the ranges of 158.50 and 158.80 against the dollar in the coming weeks.”

The local unit stood firmer aided by rise in the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $15.577 billion during the week ended August 9. It had amounted to $15.020 billion in the previous week.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $535 million to $8.264 billion due to inflows of $500 million received from the Asian Development Bank. The central bank’s efforts to strengthen the anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism regime curbed the market speculation and discourage dollar hoarding and stabilised the rupee in the open market.