Disabled cloth-carriers protest against police

PESHAWAR: Several disabled people, who earn money by transporting Afghanistan-smuggled cloth to dealers in the city, staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday and accused Hayatabad police of high-handedness.

The protestors in wheelchairs were carrying banners and placards. They chanted slogans in favour of their demands and against the police. The speakers said they were disabled and earn a living by carrying clothes from Karkhano Market up to Haji Camp bus stand and this was their only source of income.However, they alleged the Hayatabad police forced them to pay Rs500 bribe, which they could not afford.