close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 20, 2019

Zero tolerance for Indian content: Pemra chairman

National

A
APP
August 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Saleem Baig Monday visited the regional office of the authority in Gujranwala. During a meeting with the local cable operators, Baig said there was zero tolerance for Indian channels and warned them of punitive action if they were found involved in airing Indian channels or content. The operators were told that in the backdrop of recent standoff with India on Kashmir issue, the Pemra would not spare any licencee involved in airing Indian content and strict legal action, including FIRs would be registered.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan