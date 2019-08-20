Death sentence of 4 commuted to life imprisonment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Monday commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment of four convicts in a murder case.

A three-member bench chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa took up the appeal filed against death sentences. The law officer told the court that Shafiqa Bibi and her five children were killed in a robbery in Nawan Kot area of Lahore in 1996. A two-year child was also among the victims.

The law officer told the court Sarfraz, Javed, Nadeem and Yousuf were accused in the case. He said the trial court awarded death sentence to the accused and the high court also upheld its decision.

The court observed that it was not mentioned which accused played what part in the murder. It further observed that if it was not known then the benefit of doubt went to the accused.

The law officer told the court that the finger prints and head hair of the accused were recovered from the murder scene. The counsel for the accused said his clients were implicated by making fake finger prints and no witness was present there against the accused.

“We always say the police should get finger prints in all such cases,” the CJP remarked. The court was informed that when the incident took place the age of the accused ranged between 17 and 18 years and had served half of their life term. The CJP remarked that the accused could not be got executed by lying and commuted the death sentence of all the four accused to life imprisonment.