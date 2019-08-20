Chagai to get LPG plant soon: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was informed that land had been acquired for construction of LPG Air-mix Plant in Chagai to provide gas in the area and work on installation of gas infrastructure was underway.

Sanjrani was apprised of the related updates by the Acting Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, Muhammad Amin Rajput, in Karachi. He was given details of work on installation of gas plant for availability of gas in district Chagai of Balochistan. He was told that tenders had already been floated for installation of LPG Plant, which was likely to be inaugurated during the first week of November. Senator Naseeb Ullah Bazai was also present during the meeting.

The Senate chairman directed to expedite the installation process so that the facility can be made available for people early. In this regard, he emphasised upon better coordination among the relevant departments to avoid delay.