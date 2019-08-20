Sex scandal accused sent on judicial remand

RAWALPINDI. Duty Judge Rawalpindi Asif Iqbal has sent Qasim Jahangir, the main accused of sex scandal, to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand here on Monday.

After finishing of physical remand, police presented Qasim Jahangir in court where Duty Judge ordered to send him to jail and directed to present him again on September 3, 2019. His wife Kiran Jahangir is co-accused and is already in Adiala Jail.

The young couple was allegedly involved in raping university and college girls and recording their crimes on camera and sharing the objectionable videos online to a sex racket abroad in order to make money. On the complained of a university student, City Police Station registered FIR against the young couple.

The young couple also sexually assaulted girls between 8 to 12 years of age and filmed the objectionable scenes besides selling the videos at to international sex-racket. The student who was raped recorded her statement under Section of 164 CrPc in the court of Duty Judge, Rawalpindi in the presence of the accused couple.

The victim has also identified both the accused in courtroom. The City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana said that he will never spare such kind of criminals at any cost. The Investigation Officer (IO) Aqeel Rathore told court police held the couple on charges of kidnapping the university student and raping her on camera.

He added police also brought the accused and victim for DNA test. He told the court that police have also seized two mobile phones containing objectionable pictures and videos of rape victims. On the other hand, Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Muhammad Farooq will hear the bail application petition of Kiran Qasim co-accused of sex scandal case on Tuesday (today).