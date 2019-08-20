Release of dam water by India

Precautionary measures adopted to avoid losses in Hazara

By Our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The district administrations in upper parts of Hazara in the country on Monday adopted precautionary measures to avoid human and material losses if the water released by India from Alchi dam caused floods in the Indus River.

“We have shifted residents settled along the bank of Indus River and its catchment villages to a safer place and put all departments on a high alert to cope with situation if there is flooding in the Indus River following release of dam water by India,” Hamidur Rehman, the deputy commissioner of Upper Kohistan, told reporters.

A circular issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday had warned district administrations of Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Torghar and Mansehra to restrict boating, swimming activities, and be vigilant at catchment areas near Indus River as India had opened outlets of Alchi dam, which could cause flooding in Indus River. It further added that water discharged by India could reach Tarbela Dam in 15 to 18 hours. “We, as a gateway to Hazara, have adopted precautionary measures to cope with any situation in case of flooding in the Indus River,” said the deputy commissioner. The district administration in Mansehra had also kept all departments on alerts.

“We have distributed the same circular issued by the PDMA to all departments. All possible measures are being adopted to face any situation,” an official of District Disaster Management Authority said.

Safdar Azam Qureshi, an official of District Disaster Management Authority, Torghar, told reporters that the families living near the bank of Indus River or its catchment areas had been asked to shift to safer places. “We have imposed a ban on boating in the Indus River after receiving the PDMA’s warning,” said Qureshi.