New constitution makes PCB chief all-powerful

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has issued a notification on the newly-approved constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under the powers conferred by the sub section 1 of the section 3 and 4 of the Sports Development and Control Ordinance 1962.

The notification has now empowered the PCB to make necessary changes at all levels according to the given mandate mentioned in the constitution.The formation of provincial associations in place of regions and power reshuffle amongst the chairman PCB, chief executive and Governing Board is the hallmark of new constitution. In the new constitution, chairman will be the all-powerful.

The only safety valve to keep a check on the PCB, its BoGs, and chairman has been done away with in the new constitution approved by the federal cabinet on August 9, 2019 and the notification of which was issued by the ministry on Monday.

In the repealed constitution of the PCB 2014 has a full chapter of check and balance on the PCB. It empowered the patron that if he seems fit after inquiry that the chairman: (a) has committed or has failed to prevent the commission of grave financial irregularities determined to the interest of the board; or (b) is unable or fails to perform functions efficiently, diligently or persistently; or (c) is unable to properly administer the board’s affairs or meet its financial obligations; or (d) generally acts in a manner contrary to the interest of the board; or (e) otherwise exceeds or abuses the powers he may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, by order remove the chairman and hold fresh elections on request from BoGs to the Election Commission. If the patron is of the opinion that responsibility also rests with BoGs, the patron may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, remove the Chairman and dissolve the BoGs and appoint a management committee consisting of chairman and not more than 11 members as the patron may deem expedient for carrying out all the functions of the board, the chairman and the Board of Governors.

In the new constitution this entire check and balance mechanism has been missing or done away with. It leaves no check and balance on the PCB, chairman and BoGs. The only way the PCB chairman can be removed within his three years of tenure is the withdrawal of his name. Since he is the nominee of the patron, the patron can withdraw his name and Board then go on to elect new chairman.

The new PCB constitution gives a free hand to the Chairman and the BoGs without any check on them.It happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan cricket and the PCB that no check is placed in the PCB Constitution on the working and functioning of the chairman and the BoGs.

The imposition of ad hoc has also been done away as there is no clause empowering the patron to impose ad hoc on the PCB.When the PCB’s spokesman was approached, he said the PCB has received the notification and are currently going through it.