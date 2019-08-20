Chagai to get LPG plant soon, says Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was informed that land had been acquired for construction of LPG Air-mix Plant in Chagai to provide gas in the area and work on installation of gas infrastructure was underway. Sanjrani was apprised of the related updates by the Acting Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, Muhammad Amin Rajput, in Karachi. He was given details of work on installation of gas plant for availability of gas in district Chagai of Balochistan. He was told that tenders had already been floated for installation of LPG Plant, which was likely to be inaugurated during the first week of November. Senator Naseeb Ullah Bazai was also present during the meeting. The Senate chairman directed to expedite the installation process so that the facility can be made available for people early. In this regard, he emphasised upon better coordination among the relevant departments to avoid delay. He also asked about the project for provision of gas in Aghber area of Balochistan. In response, the Senate chairman was informed that the project was under consideration in the ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms and work on it would soon be initiated. The Senate chairman said facilities in less developed areas need to be made on par with developed areas to reduce the prevailing imbalance. SSGPL officials assured the chairman of completing the work at expedited pace.