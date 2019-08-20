Govt has failed at all fronts, says PPP leader

LAHORE: Parliamentary leader of the PPP in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza has said first year of Imran Niazi’s government has failed at all fronts.

Flanked by party leaders including Ch Aslam Gill, Altaf Qureshi and others, Murtaza said Imran Khan as prime minister had sold the entire issue of Kashmir to India and stated that the PPP would take revenge from Imran over this crime after coming to power. He further said the PTI government was claiming that prime minister’s US trip bore very low cost but in reality this had been the costliest tour of any PM.

He said due to government’s policies, Pakistan was facing diplomatic isolation, adding our premier was merely serving as the driver of leaders from Arab world during this one year. On the other hand, he said Arab world was not siding with Pakistan and on August 15 at Dubai Airport, Indian passengers were greeted on their independence day.

He said the prime minister had said war would be suicidal whereas the Indian defence minister was threatening to wage nuclear war against Pakistan.