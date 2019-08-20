Aimal Wali accuses govt of Kashmir sellout

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial President Aimal Wali Khan on Monday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of making a compromise over Kashmir during the recent visit of Imran Khan to the US. Speaking at a press conference at the Bacha Khan Markaz, he asked the government to make public the terms of the ‘agreement’ over Kashmir. He said the nation needed answers and it was the government’s responsibility to provide details of the ‘agreement’ which authorized India to end the special status of Jammu & Kashmir. The ANP leader said his forefathers had offered their good offices to the government of Pakistan for resolving the Kashmir dispute with India but was offer was rejected. He pointed out huge resources were spent on the Kashmir issue since independence. “We did not provide basic facilities to our children and allocated these resources for liberating Kashmir,” he argued. Aimal Wali said ANP and the Pashtuns felt the pain of Kashmiris, adding that the followers of Bacha Khan supported the struggle of every nation living in suffering and subjugation. He maintained that four generations of Pakistan made sacrifices for Kashmir but the government handed it over to India on the directives of US. He claimed that after Imran Khan’s return from the US a line of action has been adopted which, he feared, would prove detrimental to regional security. The ANP leader said the world knew that an ME country was the main player in arranging the Trump-Imran meeting. A company of the ME country has concluded a $75 billion investment agreement with India that also included the promotion of tourism in Kashmir, he claimed.