India finally provides rivers data to Pakistan

LAHORE: After refusing to share rivers flows’ information to Pakistan under 30-year practice, India finally provided outflow data Monday night.

Earlier, India refused to renew annual agreement with Pakistan for sharing flow data of transboundary rivers under Indus Waters Treaty, suspending 30 years of arrangement without citing any reason. The failure to renew agreement with India at the platform of Indus Waters Commission have rendered us helpless in the event of floods being seen at River Sutlej as no data is being shared by the India about releases of water from Indian barrages towards Pakistan, said an official on condition of anonymity. Yes, India has refused to renew annual agreement with Pakistan for sharing rivers flow data from July 1 to October 10, confirmed Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda Monday. Following our input, Foreign Office has taken up this issue with India through its high commission in Islamabad.

Later, late at night, a spokesperson of federal ministry of water resources told this correspondent that they had received a set of data about rivers flows from Indian side through electronic correspondent. However, he was not in a position to immediately confirm that whether India shared data under the annual agreement or not.

Earlier talking to this correspondent, he said this year unfortunately annual meeting with India at the platform of Indus Waters Commission could not be held. Despite our concerted efforts, India did not agree to renew annual agreement for sharing flood data in a time-bound manner. India wants to only implement data sharing arrangements explicitly described in the Indus Waters Treaty. They are not going ahead with further interpretation of data sharing, said a spokesperson of federal ministry of water resources.

According to Flood Forecasting Division, inflows from India at Ganda Singh Wala at River Sutlej was as high as 30,000 cusecs Monday night and it is predicted by that it may surge to 150,000 cusecs in the next 24 to 48 hours. As per the alert issued Monday, River Sutlej at GS Wala would attain & sustain flow 80,000 to 90,000 cusecs (medium flood level) with sharp peak up to 150,000 cusecs (high flood level) starting from between 20th to 21st Aug-2019 night. At Sulemanki on River Sutlej, 70,000-90,000 cusecs (medium flood level) with sharp peak up to 130,000 cusecs (high flood level) starting from 23rd August-2019 and at Islam Barrage, 70,000-100,000 cusecs (low-medium flood level) starting from 25th August-2019 will be witnessed.

The practice of sharing flows of Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers in a coordinated way had been started from 1989 under the guidelines described in the Indus Waters Treaty. Now, after renewing this agreement every year for the last three decades, India has unilaterally refused to continue this practice, the official said.

Following devastating floods in eastern rivers in 1988, the two sides agreed to share flood data in a time-bound manner to avoid losses. The then Indus Waters Commissioners of Pakistan and India, Abdul Rahim and Shri A. Sekhar inked agreement in mid-1989 for “Arrangements for the communication of information about flood flows during the period 1st July to 10th October, 1989”.

The two commissioners discussed the arrangements for the information about flood flows during the flood period of 1st July to 10th October 1989 and agreed that India will continue to make arrangements for the broadcast of certain meteorological and flood data on the same lines as of last year, free of cost for the discharge sites of rivers Chenab, Jammu-Tawi and Ravi. India will also continue to communicate through priority flood telegrams free of cost information about flood flows for the discharge sites of rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, Chenab, Jammu-Tawi and Jhelum. In addition to the above-mentioned arrangements, India will take steps for the communication of the flood data to Pakistan on phone on certain frequency with respect to volume of rivers flows.

As far as flood in River Sutlej is concerned, under this annual arrangement, India was bound to provide data of Sutlej River six-hourly discharges at Rupar below for discharges between 50,000 and 150,000 cusecs. Three-hourly discharge between 150,000 and 250,000 cusecs. Hourly-discharges at Rupar below for flow exceeding 250,000 cusecs. India was mandated to share river flows data of Harike on similar lines with Pakistan.

Since then, this agreement was renewed every year on the proposal forwarded to Pakistan. This year, India did not accept proposal both in verbal and formal correspondents.

Now, India is bound to give quarterly flows of rivers coupled with sharing flow data if extraordinary high flood is witnessed in transboundary rivers. However, another official said India’s limited sharing of flood data as per Article VI (Exchange of Data) of Indus Waters Treaty would leave Pakistan prone to damages from the floods from transboundary rivers. He insisted that Article VII pertaining to future cooperation also outlined data sharing mechanism under which the agreement of 1989 was signed between the two countries.