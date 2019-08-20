Famous singer, his team abducted from Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: A famous singer of Sindh and his team were kidnapped by a few unknown Teghani community persons at riverine area of Khanpur tehsil, district Shikarpur on the night

between Sunday and Monday.

Farooque Amjad Assistant Superintendent of Police Shikarpur told PPI news agency that a team of singer including famous singer Jigir Jalal was called to perform in a wedding ceremony at katcha area of Napar Kot.

The advance payment was made through easy paisa account and after receiving payment singer reached a little bit late at the ceremony after which Teghani tribesmen expressed their anger and questioned why you are so late and where are girls for dancing.

Teghani community persons took the famous singer and his team away and held them hostage, the ASP added. The hostage persons were identified as famous singer Ghulam Nabi alias Jigir Jalal, his son Aftab Ahmed, his nephews Ameer Ali, Lateef Tunio and Bahadur Ali.

The car and its driver have been left by alleged kidnappers, ASP said. Farooque said that teams had been dispatched to recover abducted persons. He assured that all involved in the crime would be taken to task and abductees would be released as soon as possible.