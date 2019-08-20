ATC rejects bail pleas of three cops in Naqeebullah murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday rejected the bail applications of three accused policemen in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case. Constables Ali Akbar, Raees Abbas Zaidi and Syed Imran Kazmi had sought bail from the court, claiming that they were innocent and falsely implicated in the case.

The ATC-III judge heard the arguments from both sides on the application and had reserved his order on the matter in a previous hearing. The order read that prima facie sufficient incriminating evidence was available against the accused so they could not be released on bail. According to the prosecution, 27-year-old Naseemullah Mehsud, alias Naqeebullah, was killed along with three others — Sabir, Nazar Jan and Ishaq — in a fake encounter in Shah Latif Town on January 13, 2018. Twenty-five policemen have been charged for Naqeebullah’s murder. Of them five — former SP Anwar Ahmed Khan (alias Rao Anwar), Qamar Ahmed Shaikh, Muhammad Yaseen, Supurd Hussain and Khizar Hayat — are out on bail. Thirteen others — Allah Yar Kaka, Muhammad Iqbal, Arshad Ali, Ghulam Nazuk, Abdul Ali, Shafiq Ahmed, Shakeel, Muhammad Anar, Khair Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Akbar, Zaidi and Kazmi — are in custody. The remaining seven — Amanullah Marwat, Shaikh Muhammad Shoaib, Gada Hussain, Mohsin Abbas, Sadaqat Hussain Shah, Rana Shamim and Riaz — are absconding.