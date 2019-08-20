close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
August 20, 2019

NAB makes Hamza part of sugar mills probe

Top Story

August 20, 2019

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made Hamza Shahbaz part of Chaudhry Sugar Mills investigation also and sought details of his shares in the mill. NAB Lahore has launched a new inquiry against the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly. It has asked questions from Hamza Shahbaz about money transferred to other countries through Chaudhry Sugar Mills accounts. The NAB authorities have asked Hamza in which account the money of Chaudhry Sugar Mills was transferred and asked him why he did not declare his shares of Chaudhry Sugar Mills in the assets declarations submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Hamza Shahbaz is already under investigation in money-laundering and assets beyond known means of income cases. NAB has already summoned Hamza Shahbaz for August 23 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, along with all documents and record. NAB has also arrested Maryam Nawaz and Abbas Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar mills case investigation.

