UAE to give Modi highest civilian award: report

NEW DELHI: The UAE will give highest civilian award to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Gulf state next week, reports foreign media Monday. According to a statement from the Indian External Affairs Ministry, Modi will visit the UAE on August 23 and 24 where he will receive the Order of Zayed, the highest civilian award of the country. Modi would also pay a state visit to Bahrain on August 24 and 25 where he would launch the renovation of a temple of Shreenathji, it further added. “The order in the name of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the UAE, acquires special significance as it is awarded to Prime Minister Modi in the year of the birth centenary of Sheikh Zayed,” the statement said.