Belgium in race to host women’s WC

PARIS: Belgium has become the 10th country to express an interest in hosting an expanded women’s World Cup in 2023, FIFA revealed on Monday.World football’s governing body announced late last month that, following the success of this year’s 24-team tournament in France, and in order to “foster the growth of women’s football”, the next World Cup in 2023 would be expanded to feature 32 teams.

Nine countries had already declared an interest in hosting the next tournament before the decision was taken to change the format, including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Japan and South Korea, with the latter potentially making a joint bid with North Korea. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil and Colombia had also come forward before Belgium became the 10th interested country.